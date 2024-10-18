© 2024 WFIT
The most terrifying film scores of all time

By Hazel Cills,
Robin Hilton
Published October 18, 2024 at 11:00 AM EDT
Jack Nicholson in a memorable moment from The Shining. The 1980 film's original music, by Wendy Carlos and Rachel Elkind, is among our picks for the most terrifying scores of all time.
With spooky season finally here, we celebrate the most wonderful time of year with a super creepy mix of tracks from our favorite horror film scores. We've got The Shining from Wendy Carlos and Rachel Elkind, Mica Levi's dizzying (and completely unnerving) score to Under the Skin, Cristobal Tapia De Veer's bonkers sound design for Smile and more.

Fellow horror movie fan and NPR Music editor Hazel Cills joins host Robin Hilton.

Featured songs and films:

1. Wendy Carlos and Rachel Elkind: "Main Title" and "Clockworks (Bloody Elevators)," from The Shining
2. Mark Korven: "The Goat & The Mayhem," from The Witch
3. Goblin: "Sighs," from Suspiria
4. Hildur Guǒnadóttir: "The Door," from Chernobyl
5. John Carpenter: "Main Title," from Halloween
6. Colin Stetson: "Mothers & Daughters," from Hereditary
7. Mica Levi: "Lipstick To Void," from Under the Skin
8. Cristobal Tapia De Veer: "Laura Smile," from Smile
9. Ben Salisbury and Geoff Barrow: "The Alien," from Annihilation
10. Bobby Krlic: "Gassed," from Midsommar

Hazel Cills
Hazel Cills is an editor at NPR Music, where she edits breaking music news, reviews, essays and interviews. Before coming to NPR in 2021, Hazel was a culture reporter at Jezebel, where she wrote about music and popular culture. She was also a writer for MTV News and a founding staff writer for the teen publication Rookie magazine.
Robin Hilton
Robin Hilton is a producer and co-host of the popular NPR Music show All Songs Considered.
