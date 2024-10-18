The most terrifying film scores of all time

With spooky season finally here, we celebrate the most wonderful time of year with a super creepy mix of tracks from our favorite horror film scores. We've got The Shining from Wendy Carlos and Rachel Elkind, Mica Levi's dizzying (and completely unnerving) score to Under the Skin, Cristobal Tapia De Veer's bonkers sound design for Smile and more.

Fellow horror movie fan and NPR Music editor Hazel Cills joins host Robin Hilton.

Featured songs and films:

1. Wendy Carlos and Rachel Elkind: "Main Title" and "Clockworks (Bloody Elevators)," from The Shining

2. Mark Korven: "The Goat & The Mayhem," from The Witch

3. Goblin: "Sighs," from Suspiria

4. Hildur Guǒnadóttir: "The Door," from Chernobyl

5. John Carpenter: "Main Title," from Halloween

6. Colin Stetson: "Mothers & Daughters," from Hereditary

7. Mica Levi: "Lipstick To Void," from Under the Skin

8. Cristobal Tapia De Veer: "Laura Smile," from Smile

9. Ben Salisbury and Geoff Barrow: "The Alien," from Annihilation

10. Bobby Krlic: "Gassed," from Midsommar



