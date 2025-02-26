© 2025 WFIT
Jimbo Song Contest Semi-Finalists Announced

WFIT | By Steve Keller
Published February 26, 2025 at 1:31 PM EST
James Garris

Congrats to our semifinalists. Tune into Keller Radio the next 2 Mondays to hear them perform their song. Three finalists will move on to the Finale on Sunday, March 30th, at Pineapples from 3-6 pm to crown a winner. The winning songwriter will have their song professionally produced at WFIT Studios and put into our regular rotation.

"It's OK" - Mya Falco

"No Mud No Lotus" - Bob Sima

"Right Here, Right Now" - Weep

"Chasing Rabbits" - Kristine Jellybean

"Welcome To The World" - Joe Calutti

"Extraordinary (Bittersweet Truth)" - Stefani Caprizzi
Music
