Jimbo Song Contest Semi-Finalists Announced

Congrats to our semifinalists. Tune into Keller Radio the next 2 Mondays to hear them perform their song. Three finalists will move on to the Finale on Sunday, March 30th, at Pineapples from 3-6 pm to crown a winner. The winning songwriter will have their song professionally produced at WFIT Studios and put into our regular rotation.

"It's OK" - Mya Falco

"No Mud No Lotus" - Bob Sima

"Right Here, Right Now" - Weep

"Chasing Rabbits" - Kristine Jellybean

"Welcome To The World" - Joe Calutti

"Extraordinary (Bittersweet Truth)" - Stefani Caprizzi