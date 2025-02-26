Jimbo Song Contest Semi-Finalists Announced
Congrats to our semifinalists. Tune into Keller Radio the next 2 Mondays to hear them perform their song. Three finalists will move on to the Finale on Sunday, March 30th, at Pineapples from 3-6 pm to crown a winner. The winning songwriter will have their song professionally produced at WFIT Studios and put into our regular rotation.
"It's OK" - Mya Falco
"No Mud No Lotus" - Bob Sima
"Right Here, Right Now" - Weep
"Chasing Rabbits" - Kristine Jellybean
"Welcome To The World" - Joe Calutti
"Extraordinary (Bittersweet Truth)" - Stefani Caprizzi