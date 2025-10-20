The best new albums out Oct. 17

It's Friday, and our favorite new albums this week skew international. Tame Impala's new album, Deadbeat, is inspired by Australia's "bush doof" scene, where ne'er-do-wells escape to the outback to shed their anxieties and inhibitions. Belgium is represented by the Ghent-based duo Soulwax, who helped the mash-up go mainstream in the early 2000s. And Mexico brings us maybe the two best albums of the week in Silvana Estrada's Vendrán Suaves Lluvias and Meme del Real's La Montaña Encendida. (Meme is a member of the rock en español gawds Café Tacvba.)

Alt.Latino host Anamaria Sayre handled New Music Friday host duties this week with Stephen Thompson taking a much-needed vacation. She welcomed KCRW DJ Travis Holcombe to the show to discuss those albums and more. Press play to hear the episode and keep scrolling to see our long list of noteworthy albums out today.

The Starting 5

Our hosts share the backstories and best songs from the following albums:

🎵 Tame Impala, Deadbeat (Stream)

Recommended If You Like: Gorillaz, Daft Punk

🎵 Silvana Estrada, Vendrán Suaves Lluvias (Stream)

RIYL: Natalia Lafourcade, Carla Morrison

🎵 Soulwax, All Systems Are Lying (Stream)

RIYL: LCD Soundsystem, Hot Chip

🎵 Meme del Real, La Montaña Encendida (Stream)

RIYL: Café Tacvba, Jorge Drexler

🎵 Clarice Jensen, In holiday clothing, out of the great darkness (Stream)

RIYL: Ólafur Arnalds, J.S. Bach

Read our review of Clarice Jensen's album

The Lightning Round

Five more albums we wish we had time to discuss on the podcast:

Nathy Peluso , MALPORTADA EP

, EP Sudan Archives , The BPM

, Skullcrusher , And Your Song Is Like a Circle

, C.Y.M. , s/t

, Sam Wilkes, Public Records Performance

The Long List

For those who want to dig even deeper, here are the week's new albums sorted by genre:

R&B/Soul

V/A, Soul In The Horn: The 10 Year Anniversary Deluxe Edition

Bryant Barnes, SOLACE

Zeyne, AWDA

Rap/Hip-Hop

Gucci Mane, Episodes

Dave East, Karma 4

Curren$y, 10/15

Jay Worthy, Once Upon A Time: Side B

PARTYOF2, AMERIKA'S NEXT TOP PARTY!

Ty Dolla $ign, Tycoon

WHATMORE, s/t

kwes e, fingers crossed

Monaleo, Who Did The Body

Rock/Alt/Indie

Mitski, The Land: The Live Album

Jane Inc., A Rupture a Canyon a Birth

After, After EP 2

They Are Gutting a Body of Water, LOTTO

Bar Italia, Some Like It Hot

Citric Dummies, Split With Turnstile

Elias Rønnenfelt, Speak Daggers

Militarie Gun, God Save the Gun

The Last Dinner Party, From the Pyre

The Lovely Eggs, Bin Juice

The Apartments, That's What the Music Is For

Animal Collective, Feels (20th Anniversary)

José González, Veneer (20th Anniversary)

Fall Out Boy, From Under The Cork Tree (20th Anniversary Edition)

Show Me The Body, Body War (10th Anniversary Edition)

The Dream Syndicate, Medicine Show: I Know What You Like (Deluxe Edition)

The Mountain Goats, The Sunset Tree (20th Anniversary Edition)

bloodsports, Anything Can Be A Hammer

Boz Scaggs, Detour

Brògeal, Tuesday Paper Club

Casey Dienel, My Heart Is an Outlaw

Cusp, What I Want Doesn't Want Me Back

Dear Boy, Celebrator

Destiny Bond, The Love

Dikembe, King EP

EP drug bug, sometimes it gets worse...

Good Flying Birds, Talulah's Tape

Grey Factor, When The Future Arrives Without You (Their Complete Works!)

Holly Golightly, Look Like Trouble

Jouska, How Did I Wind Up Here

Living Hour, Internal Drone Infinity

Maneater, Curb Your Appetite

Mozart Estate, Tower Block in a Jam Jar

Of Monsters and Men, All Is Love and Pain in the Mouse Parade

Orchestra Gold, DAKAN

Rachel Bobbitt, Swimming Towards the Sand

Rumah Sakit, Rumah Sakit 25

Sam Ryder, Heartland

Smote, Songs From The Free House

The Barr Brothers, Let It Hiss

Miles Kane, Sunlight in the Shadows

All Time Low, Everyone's Talking!

Pop

NMIXX, Blue Valentine

Ruel, Kicking My Feet

Ashnikko, Smoochies

Carly Rae Jepsen, E•MO•TION (10th Anniversary Edition)

Imogen Heap, Speak For Yourself (20th Anniversary Remaster)

Maggie Lindemann, i feel everything

Rodney Chrome, Go

Country/Folk/Americana

William Prince, Further From the Country

Chrissie Hynde & Pals, Duets Special

Rianne Downey, The Consequence of Love

Ruen Brothers, Awooo

Doug Firebaugh, Performance One (50th anniversary edition remaster)

Leon Majcen, Making A Livin' (Not a Killin')

Luther Dickinson, Dead Blues Vol. 1

Alison Brown and Steve Martin, Safe, Sensible and Sane

Wesko, Hold On EP

Jazz

Chick Corea, Forever Yours: The Farewell Performance

Jerome Sabbagh, Stand Up!

Laura Jurd, Rites & Revelations

Global

Sebastián Rojas, En la orilla

Angelina Mango, caramé

Flerte Flamingo, Dói Ter

Morwan, Vse po kolu, znovu

Simon Popp, Trio

Ryu, The Runner, ADULTO IDEAL

V/A, Fake Lines: Sono Levant

Electronic/Out There

Headache (a.k.a. Vegyn), Thank You for Almost Everything

sunn O))), Eternity's Pillars b/w Raise the Chalice & Reverential EP

EP Lea Bertucci, The Oracle

Faten Kanaan, Diary Of A Candle

Bob Moses, BLINK

CRRDR, Latincore Legend

Dylan Henner, Star Dream FM

Hekt, Beautiful EP

EP Ko Shin Moon, Sîn

Mainline Magic Orchestra, Orchestra Magic Mainline EP

EP Mia Lily, Hydrated But Drunk

Mohammad Reza Mortazavi, Nexus

Rural Tapes, Oneiric

Seefeel, Pure, Impure (Expanded Edition)

Silver Waves, Aninstar

Web, s/t EP

Classical

Lang Lang, Piano Book 2

Evan Ziporyn & ContaQt, Art Decade

Sokratis Sinopoulos & Yannis Kirimkiridis, Topos

Ted Hearne & The Crossing, FARMING

Travis Laplante, String Quartets

Zehetmair Quartett, Johannes Brahms: String Quartets, Op. 51

Credits

Host: Anamaria Sayre

Guest: Travis Holcombe, KCRW

Audio Producer: Noah Caldwell

Digital Producer: Elle Mannion

Editor: Otis Hart

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed



