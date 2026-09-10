Brian Tarquin & Heavy Friends “Tyranny of Tone” To Benefit Los Angeles Firefighters Out September 18

“Tyranny of Tone” is the 2026 powerhouse release from Brian Tarquin & Heavy Friends, a guitar‑driven instrumental album that unites Tarquin’s analog craftsmanship with an extraordinary roster of world‑class players. Recorded at Tarquin’s Jungle Room Studios and mastered by David Glasser at Airshow Mastering, the album blends fusion, rock, cinematic textures, and deep musical camaraderie all in service of a cause that matters. Look for the release on Brian’s BHP Music–Guitar Trax Records on September 18.

Most important, the album supports the California Fire Foundation www.cafirefoundation.org, helping families of fallen firefighters and communities recovering from catastrophic fires. Tarquin’s Heavy Friends projects have long centered on giving back — and “Tyranny of Tone” continues that legacy with heart, intention, and world‑class musicianship.

A curator of tone, collaboration, and purpose

Brian Tarquin is a multi‑Emmy Award–winning composer, guitarist, producer, and engineer whose career spans decades with Top 10 radio hits across several formats as Smooth Jazz, NACC Loud Rock, Roots Music Reports, Metal Contraband, Jam Band & CMJ’s RPM charts. His 2024 release Beyond the Warrior’s Eyes was the #1 fusion album in 2024 on Roots Music Reports. Tarquin has also been heard by tens of millions on such popular television scores as CSI, Ellen, Extra, TMZ, 60 Minutes, Sex and the City to name few. He has more than 50 million streams across Pandora, Spotify, and Apple Music. His Jungle Room Studios has become a creative hub where Tarquin composes, tracks, and mixes his Heavy Friends projects — albums built around generosity, mentorship, and the joy of bringing elite musicians together.

In the album’s liner notes Larry Crane of Tape Op praises Tarquin as “a damn good musician, writer, producer, and engineer” calling “Tyranny of Tone” a warm, analog‑rich record that feels like the classic albums of the ’70s and ’80s. Tarquin records to 2‑inch tape, mixes through a Trident console, and masters directly from tape — giving the album its focused tones, musical warmth, and timeless feel. Every note on “Tyranny of Tone” reflects Tarquin’s commitment to tone, authenticity, and service. The album’s analog workflow gives it the warmth and musicality of classic rock and fusion records, while the collaborative spirit honors the friendships and artistic bonds Tarquin has built over decades.

The Heavy Friends: a lineup of guitar legends and virtuosos

“Tyranny of Tone” features an extraordinary cast of collaborators — players who shaped rock, fusion, prog, and modern guitar culture: Joe Satriani, Steve Hackett (Genesis), Bruce Kulick (KISS, Grand Funk Railroad), Gus G (Ozzy Osbourne), Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal (Guns N’ Roses), Doug Rappoport (Edgar Winter), Gary Hoey, Carl Verheyen (Supertramp), Hal Lindes (Dire Straits), Stu Hamm (Steve Vai). Plus two extraordinary violinists: Joe Deninzon (Kansas, Stratospheerius) and Karen Briggs (Peter Gabriel)

Produced, Recorded & Mixed by Brian Tarquin at Jungle Room Studios Mastered by David Glasser at Airshow Mastering All songs composed by Liam Tarquin (SESAC) Liam Tarquin Music Publishing (SESAC) BHP Music–Guitar Trax Records ©2026

www.bhpmusic.com

www.briantarquin.com

linktr.ee/guitartrax

www.cafirefoundation.org



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Publicity Contact: Anne Leighton: 718-881-8183, texting only: 707-637-6070, LeightonMedia@aol.com and Anne@AnneLeighton.com

Radio: David Avery: Powderfinger Promotions

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