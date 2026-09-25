Karalyn & The Dawn Patrol Interview

Karalyn and the Dawn Patrol is a band originating from the Space Coast of Florida (Brevard County). With some heavy rock, some country, some blues, and some of your favorite Americana tunes from several different decades, this band keeps an audience enthralled all night long!

Karalyn Woulas, of Cocoa Beach, FL, with an Aerospace Engineering degree, Applied Mathematics degree and a Masters degree in Project Management and is currently an Electrical/Aerospace Engineer for the US Space Force (45 Space Launch Delta). She is currently serving her second 4 year term as City Commissioner in Cocoa Beach, FL.

