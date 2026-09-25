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Karalyn & The Dawn Patrol Interview

WFIT | By Brian Tarquin
Published September 25, 2026 at 6:10 PM EDT
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Karalyn discussing new album of originals and musical influences

Karalyn and the Dawn Patrol is a band originating from the Space Coast of Florida (Brevard County). With some heavy rock, some country, some blues, and some of your favorite Americana tunes from several different decades, this band keeps an audience enthralled all night long!

Karalyn Woulas, of Cocoa Beach, FL, with an Aerospace Engineering degree, Applied Mathematics degree and a Masters degree in Project Management and is currently an Electrical/Aerospace Engineer for the US Space Force (45 Space Launch Delta). She is currently serving her second 4 year term as City Commissioner in Cocoa Beach, FL.
Music
Brian Tarquin
Multi-Emmy award winning Brian Tarquin is an established top rate composer/guitarist/producer. He has produced and recorded such guitar icons as Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson, Larry Coryell, Robben Ford, Steve Morse, Vinnie Moore to name a few. Through the past 30 years he has enjoyed Top 10 radio hits in several formats. His recent release "Beyond The Warrior's Eyes" went #1 on the Roots Music Reports Top 50 Fusion Albums. In 2024 "Beyond the Warrior's Eyes" - Brian Tarquin & Heavy Friends won Best Instrumental Album of the Year from the Josie Music Awards. linktr.ee/guitartrax
See stories by Brian Tarquin