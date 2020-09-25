League of Women Voters Space Coast Encourage You to Vote
About Us
The League is proud to be nonpartisan, neither supporting nor opposing candidates or political parties at any level of government, but always working on vital issues of concern to members and the public.
The League of Women Voters of the United States encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy.
more info at https://www.lwv.org/about-us