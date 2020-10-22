Brevard 2070 Growth and Planning for the Future

Free Brevard 2070 Virtual Workshop on October 28, noon to 2:00 p.m.

The 2016 Florida 2070/Water 2070 study reveals that if Florida does not change the way it develops, by 2070, more than a third of Florida’s lands could be paved over, with development-related water demand more than doubling. What does Florida 2070/Water 2070 mean for Brevard County? Using moderate population growth projections, Brevard will need to accommodate more than three-quarters of a million residents by 2070.

Given that projection, what can we do now to make Brevard County significantly more sustainable in 2070? 1000 Friends of Florida and our partners at the Brevard Indian River Lagoon Coalition will dive into this topic on October 28, 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. Register for Brevard 2070: Planning Today for a Better Tomorrow to participate in an online workshop exploring development trends, alternative growth options, as well as policy recommendations for smart growth.

Come prepared to share your thoughts via interactive surveys and ask our presenters questions in the Q&A session. Register now for the free October 28 virtual workshop. Professional certification credits are not being offered for this event.