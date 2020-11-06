Indian River Lagoon Day Celebration

Indian River Lagoon Day Saturday, Nov. 14 at Front Street Park in Melbourne

FUN-FILLED DAY FOCUSED ON CELEBRATING THE INDIAN RIVER LAGOON IS FREE TO THE PUBLIC

Sign up online at www.anglersforconservation.org

MELBOURNE • BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The Cities of Melbourne, Palm Bay and Satellite Beach, along with the Brevard County Natural Resources Management Department, Marine Resources Council, the Indian River Lagoon National Estuary Program and Anglers for Conservation will host “Indian River Lagoon Day,” on Saturday, November 14 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Front Street Park, 2210 Front Street, Melbourne.

Environmental exhibitors will be on hand to showcase a variety of available volunteer opportunities in restoration activities, educational efforts and citizen-science projects.

Free kayaking will be provided by Adventure Kayak of Cocoa Beach and food trucks, arts and craft vendors and activities for children will also be available.

A Hook Kids on Fishing clinic will take place from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Kids participating in the clinic will each receive a free fishing rod and gear. Advanced registration is required.

For gardeners, rain barrel workshops will be held from 11 a.m. until 12 noon and participants will be able to construct and take home a free rain barrel. Only 20 are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration will be conducted at the festival that morning.

Masks are recommended to be worn by all participants. Hand sanitizing stations will be provided.

