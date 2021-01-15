Robot Love at the Foosaner Art Museum January 15th through February 27th

{ART + MUSIC + DANCE + TECH + LOVE;}

The legendary pop up grass roots cultural mashup.

Prove you are human_. 2009, 2010, 2015, 2017. Next: Foosaner Art Museum, Jan 15 - Feb 27, 2021. Space Coast, Florida.

ROBOT LOVE is the physical and virtual manifestation of the singularity that has begun to define Space Coast culture. Emanating from the unique spot on the planet where you can go to the moon or go to the beach, the show is a playground of ideas, of creative thinkers in all disciplines, of spheres of the brain society arbitrarily keeps separated, of 'radical inclusion' in a cultural mashup of STEAM in it's raw form.

The robots invite you to our Factory, where you are encouraged to 'mingle' and 'get to know one another', producing the Love that fuels our robot hearts and shakes our metal arses. Construction of the new Factory is currently underway.

Schedule, tickets and info at robotloveart.com