Volunteer Opportunities at Samsons Island Reef Restoration Project

The City of Satellite Beach and its community partners will be participating in a pilot project to restore Indian River Lagoon (IRL) habitats through a habitat-mosaic on the westside of Samsons Island. The west side of Samsons Island has historically had seagrass habitat until the 2011 super bloom that devastated the seagrass populations in the IRL and specifically at this site. In 2007 there were 35 acres of documented seagrasses on the west side of Samsons Island. This restoration project aims to promote biodiversity by restoring three critical habitats: oysters, clams, and seagrasses. Constructing the three habitats together allows for greater resiliency at the project site, reducing the severity of the impacts from natural and urban influences. This project is made possible as part of a grant funded by the Indian River Lagoon Council, National Estuary Program lead by the City and supported by over 10 partners and implemented by community volunteers like YOU!

We are looking for both group and individual volunteers in March and April. (Dates TBA) If you or your group are interested in this opportunity, please contact Apaz@satellitebeach.org or call 321-773-6458 for more information. Here is the link to the volunteer page on the city website for volunteers to register. https://www.satellitebeach.org/departments/recreation_department/volunteer_opportunities.php

