© 2021 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
coastal_connection.jpg
Coastal Connection

House on Foggy Bluff-Green Gables

Published October 22, 2021 at 7:45 AM EDT
bluff.jpg
jennifereast1
/

Halloween fans, Green Gables is hosting House on Foggy Bluff-a ghost walk where spirits are dying to meet you! Great spooky fun for all. With an Enchanted forest, maze and a 126 year old home and cemetery all with a few high tech surprises. House on Foggy Bluff-the last two weekends of October.” Get your tickets now-Limited availability at the door. Proceeds support restoration of this historic treasure. Find out more at GreenGables.org

Limited tickets sold at the door. Save money and purchase ahead of time! GreenGables.org

Coastal Connection
Stay Connected