Harriette and Harry Moore were murdered in Mims in 1951

because they stood up for voting rights and civil rights for

all Floridians. Please join us for a Zoom event at 6:30pm

on Thursday, March 3rd to hear this remarkable story from

Sonya Mallard, Cultural Center Coordinator of The Moore

Center. If you think that you know this story, think again.

Racism and hatred runs deep in the history of our

state. As Europeans arrived in Florida 500 years ago, they

brought centuries of bloodlust with them. The Spanish,

English, and French battled each other for control of these

shores. Through disease and conquest, they literally

exterminated the indigenous people who had flourished

here for millenia.

Once Africans were kidnapped and dragged to the New

World, a new chapter of intense racism unfolded across

our nation. Slavery tore our nation apart, and almost ended

The American Experiment. Despite the freedoms earned

during America’s Civil War, life continued to be brutally

dangerous and unfair for black people in the South for

the next century.

For much of the 20th Century, Florida, and specifically

Brevard County, was a remarkably racist place.

Racially motivated violence against, and murders

of innocent black people were routine, and

justice was rare.

A young couple of brave and intelligent school teachers

named Harriette and Harry Moore built their home in Mims,

and struggled against the bigotry and hate that they faced

simply by registering black voters and working for the most

basic civil rights. They paid for their courage and sacrifice

with their lives.

SPEAKER

Sonya Mallard

is the Cultural Center Coordinator,

for the Harry T. and Harriette V.

Moore Memorial Park Museum.

She is also a Community Activist

with more than thirty years of

experience in Motivational Speaking, HIV Awareness and Testing,

Civic Engagement, and Mentoring. She is known for

speaking about the Legacy of the Moores as Black civil rights

activists in Florida, Keeping It Real, Knowledge is Power,

and so much more.

Her greatest fulfillment comes when her students,

clients, and audience members act and make meaningful changes that transform their health,

relationships, work, mind, and spiritual lives.

She is a Blogger for the Well Project – Voices

from our Allies – and also writes for Ebony

News Today and other newspapers

FREE and open to the public.

Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89091950550

ID: 89091950550

Face Book Live:

https://www.facebook.com/SCPAFlorida