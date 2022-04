Dreamland Mini Golf and More

Hours of Operation

Thursdays 5 – 10pm

Fridays 5 – 10pm

Saturdays 12 – 10pm

Sundays 12 – 5pm

Last Tee Time is 45 minutes before closing.

Private events on Mondays – Wednesdays; contact us for more information, info@derekgores.com

Tickets at www.derekgores.com