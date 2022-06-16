© 2022 WFIT
Coastal Connection

Zora Neal Hurston Honored with Literary Legend Acknowledgement at Eau Gallie Library

Published June 16, 2022 at 7:45 AM EDT
Screenshot 2022-06-15 173657.jpg

Zora Neal Hurston Honored with Literary Legend Acknowledgement at Eau Gallie Library June 21st 11 am. Free & open to the public.

Zora Neale Hurston is considered one of the pre-eminent writers of twentieth-century African-American literature.

"I have the nerve to walk my own way, however hard, in my search for reality, rather than climb upon the rattling wagon of wishful illusions."

- Letter from Zora Neale Hurston to Countee Cullen

