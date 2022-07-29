Brevard Zoo Promotes Donor Engagement & Offers Animal Experiences

Jaguar Society was established to recognize, engage and appreciate the Zoo’s most dedicated and visionary supporters. Its members are a group of individuals who are true partners in helping forge the Zoo’s future. As an integral part of our team, they play a critical role in helping ensure the vitality, excellence and progress of the Zoo. The Society provides an opportunity for these like-minded special friends of the Zoo to effectively participate in the planning and execution of key programs and achievement of goals, while demonstrating a true legacy of leadership for our community. Jaguar Society members hold a special status within our family with the opportunity to be intimately and actively involved in the roll-out of new programs, projects and exhibits and the assessment of long-term goals and accomplishment of strategic initiatives that continue to make Brevard Zoo a jewel within our community, county and state.

As a Jaguar Society member, your support furthers our work in conservation (local and worldwide), our commitment to animal wellness and our dedication to education.

AS A MEMBER ENJOY EXCLUSIVE EXPERIENCES & EVENTS

Annual Very Important Zoo (VIZ) family membership including complimentary train rides, kayaking, giraffe and bird feedings

Monthly behind-the-scenes experiences featuring animal encounters, including private previews of new exhibits

Annual Jaguar Society State of the Zoo reception

Annual Jaguar Society meet-and-greet reception with an annual expert

Exclusive insider updates

JAGUAR CIRCLE

$1,000 annual membership

Annual Very Important Zoo (VIZ) family membership

Monthly behind-the-scenes experiences

Recognition in the Jaguar Society section of our Celebration Garden

Annual Zoo membership—gift to family or friends

10 one-day gift passes and 10 one-day VIZ passes

Exclusive Jaguar Society polo shirt, refillable drink cup & window decal

Reduced-price admission to more than 120 zoos and aquariums across North America

10% discount at Treetop Trek and Zoo retail and dining outlets

SEA TURTLE CIRCLE

$1,500 annual membership

All the benefits of the Jaguar Circle, plus:

Sea Turtle Healing Center experience for up to 6 people (ages 7 and up)

GIRAFFE CIRCLE

$2,500 annual membership

All the benefits of the Jaguar Circle, plus:

Backstage barn tour for up to 6 people (ages 7 and up)

BECOME A MEMBER OF OUR PRIDE TODAY!

With an annual gift of $1,000 or more, you can become a part of this special Society of the Zoo’s most loyal and dedicated supporters and experience the many benefits reserved just for you! Now, enjoy flexibility with your payment plan. We can customize a payment plan specifically for you to pay semiannually, quarterly or even monthly.

To pay with a one-time gift, please click on the link below and complete your membership purchase through our online store. Or, to begin a payment plan, please contact the development department at 321.254.9453 x283.