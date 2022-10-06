Brevard Zoo Hosts Boo At The Zoo & Jazzoo

OCTOBER 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 & 30 | 10 am – 3 pm

This family-favorite Halloween activity returns as a daytime event! Visit us every Saturday and Sunday in October from 10 a.m to 3 p.m. for Halloween fun! Each weekend will have its own fun theme. Trick or treat at treat stations, enjoy Halloween-themed decorations, take advantage of photo opportunities, listen to spooktacular music, watch special performances, meet costumed characters, participate in activities, visit your favorite Zoo animals and more! Showtimes for each day of Boo at the Zoo will be at 10:30 a.m., 12 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. Costumes are encouraged!

All Boo at the Zoo activities are included with general Zoo admission and free for members.

A limited number of sponsorship opportunities are available; view the sponsor packet. Please contact Bri Richards at brichards@brevardzoo.org.

WEEKEND THEMES

October 1-2: Pirates

October 8-9: Circus

October 15-16: Magic

October 22-23: Fantasy

October 29-30: Monsters