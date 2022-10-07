Zonta Club of Melbourne Hosts a Sock Hop October 15th

The Zonta Club of Melbourne’s 2nd annual “Stop the Violence” Sock Hop is slated for Saturday, October 15, 2022. You will enjoy the sounds of the fabulous 50s & 60s provided by Melbourne Municipal Band - Rock & Roll Revue. There will be a live auction with the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Come to dance or just enjoy the great music while at the same time supporting the important work the Zonta Club of Melbourne provides within our community.

Admission is $30 in advance, $35 at the door. A table of eight ( is available for $240 prior to the event. A limited number of tickets/tables are available, and we anticipate a sell out! It’s important to purchase your tickets/tables right away at www.ZontaSpaceCoast.org (tickets will go on sale September 1st). You are welcome to bring your own beverages and snacks (BYOB). 50s attire optional. Online ticket purchase ends Saturday, October 8.

Sponsorship opportunities are available at various levels, benefits include promotion of your business at our 2022 “Stop the Violence” Sock Hop, space and sponsor links on the Zonta Club of Melbourne website and Sock Hop event tickets. See our Sponsorship Opportunities Form for details. Sponsor levels range from $250 to $2500 plus.

