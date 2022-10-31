Space Coast Progressive Alliance present Mutual Aid Network November 3rd, 2022

SCPA FIRST THURSDAY EVENT: MUTUAL AID BREVARD

“Mutual Aid Brevard – Neighbors Helping Neighbors”

Share What you Have, Ask For What You Need, We’re All In This Together

A virtual program hosted by the Space Coast Progressive Alliance (SCPA)

Thursday November 3, 2022 6:30 – 8:00 PM

Free and Open to the public

Join us on Zoom or Facebook Live

Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84175950107

ID: 841 7595 0107

Facebook Live:

https://www.facebook.com/SCPAFlorida

Mutual Aid Brevard is an informal network of Space Coast residents who help one another through personal and family struggles by sharing information and resources. “Share what you have. Ask for what you need. We’re all in this together.”

Community leader Stacey Patel created the group in response to the dire needs of people and families during the early days of the Covid 19 pandemic, the group now has over 17,000 members.

Group members and a team of volunteer administrators help Space Coast residents identify and access community resources, address gaps in our county’s social services infrastructure by offering direct assistance, neighbor to neighbor. Members often seek and offer aid to and from one another, from groceries to clothes to temporary shelter, to gas, to utility assistance and more.

Please join us on November 3rd. We will have a great panel of Mutual Aid Volunteers and aid recipients who will share their real-life examples of the struggles people face, how they have interacted not only with Mutual Aid but other local aid organizations and share ways you can get involved.

Mutual Aid panelists will include volunteers:

Leslie Mitchell

Barbara Willett

Stacey Patel

Anna Dahl

Tyler Dahl

and 2 or 3 aid recipients

LINKS:

Mutual Aid Brevard – Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/mutualaidbrevard

Stacey Patel Comments at Melbourne City Council Homelessness Workshop – May 4, 2021

https://www.facebook.com/staceybpatel/videos/10158264882747857/?idorvanity=303808587666387