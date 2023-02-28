Space Coast Progressive Alliance Presents Defending Our Schools

Florida’s public schools, from kindergarten through college have faced many and varied challenges since Florida was first organized as a Territory in 1822.

In recent memory, it’s hard to recall any more serious challenges

than the recent, bizarre legislation pushed by Governor Ron

DeSantis, and passed by the Florida Legislature that has resulted in

book banning, historical revisionism, suppression of Black History

education, and numerous threats against school board members,

librarians, teachers and professors across the Sunshine State.

There has even been a proposal for the state to monitor the

menstrual status of female student athletes!

Florida Government leaders that are constitutionally required

to provide free public education have for years been peddling the

concept of “vouchers” that literally rob funding from our underfunded public schools to fuel exclusive private schools.They also

are aggressively meddling with local school board policies and

elections and endorsing censorship under the guise of promoting

“Parental Rights”.

Please join us as a panel of experts will take a close look at

what’s really happening, and why our school children and

university students have become pawns in a “Culture War”

invented for political advantage. As always, you will

have the opportunity to participate by asking questions

in our Q&A with the panel.

Speakers

Patricia Farley-Crutcher – is a retired Melbourne High

School Government teacher, the immediate Past-President of

Democratic Women’s Club of Florida, where she also served as

First VP, Region Chair, Convention Chair and Labor Chair. Patty

represents the National Federation as the Southern Region Lead

to the ERA Legislative Subcommittee and the ERA Coalition.

While currently an active member on the Board of DWCF, Patty

is also the President of the Democratic Labor Caucus of Florida

and Secretary of the Spacecoast Labor Council, where she has

represented Brevard Teachers for many years.

Jennifer Jenkins -was elected to the School Board in November, 2020. A licensed Speech Language Pathologist she has worked

in public education for six years. As an employee of Brevard Public

Schools, she was fortunate to serve the students of Harbor City

Elementary and Pre-K Exceptional Student Education Services.

She continues to be an advocate for early intervention services

working additionally with Space Coast Early Steps, servicing

children under the age of three who have or are at risk for

developmental disabilities or delays. Mrs. Jenkins is

invested in the success of Brevard Public School

professionally and personally. Her husband Sam

is a teacher and they are planning to send their

daughter to her local elementary school.

