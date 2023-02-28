Space Coast Progressive Alliance Presents Defending Our Schools
Florida’s public schools, from kindergarten through college have faced many and varied challenges since Florida was first organized as a Territory in 1822.
In recent memory, it’s hard to recall any more serious challenges
than the recent, bizarre legislation pushed by Governor Ron
DeSantis, and passed by the Florida Legislature that has resulted in
book banning, historical revisionism, suppression of Black History
education, and numerous threats against school board members,
librarians, teachers and professors across the Sunshine State.
There has even been a proposal for the state to monitor the
menstrual status of female student athletes!
Florida Government leaders that are constitutionally required
to provide free public education have for years been peddling the
concept of “vouchers” that literally rob funding from our underfunded public schools to fuel exclusive private schools.They also
are aggressively meddling with local school board policies and
elections and endorsing censorship under the guise of promoting
“Parental Rights”.
Please join us as a panel of experts will take a close look at
what’s really happening, and why our school children and
university students have become pawns in a “Culture War”
invented for political advantage. As always, you will
have the opportunity to participate by asking questions
in our Q&A with the panel.
Speakers
Patricia Farley-Crutcher – is a retired Melbourne High
School Government teacher, the immediate Past-President of
Democratic Women’s Club of Florida, where she also served as
First VP, Region Chair, Convention Chair and Labor Chair. Patty
represents the National Federation as the Southern Region Lead
to the ERA Legislative Subcommittee and the ERA Coalition.
While currently an active member on the Board of DWCF, Patty
is also the President of the Democratic Labor Caucus of Florida
and Secretary of the Spacecoast Labor Council, where she has
represented Brevard Teachers for many years.
Jennifer Jenkins -was elected to the School Board in November, 2020. A licensed Speech Language Pathologist she has worked
in public education for six years. As an employee of Brevard Public
Schools, she was fortunate to serve the students of Harbor City
Elementary and Pre-K Exceptional Student Education Services.
She continues to be an advocate for early intervention services
working additionally with Space Coast Early Steps, servicing
children under the age of three who have or are at risk for
developmental disabilities or delays. Mrs. Jenkins is
invested in the success of Brevard Public School
professionally and personally. Her husband Sam
is a teacher and they are planning to send their
daughter to her local elementary school.
ZOOM AND FACEBOOK
Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84175950107
ID: 841 7595 0107
Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/SCPAFlorida/