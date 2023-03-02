© 2023 WFIT
Restore Our Shores Works to Grow Seagrasses in the Lagoon

Published March 2, 2023 at 7:45 AM EST
Conserve & Restore Native Ecosystems

Starting in 2010, Brevard Zoo began advocating and working to balance the Indian River Lagoon ecosystem. Staff and volunteers from the community are restoring populations of native, filter-feeding oysters to the lagoon, growing mangroves, plus restoring and building new reefs. We’ve set a solid foundation through collecting data and establishing best practices for ALL future projects needed to combat factors leading to the deterioration of lagoon health.

Get involved with conservation efforts by shell bagging or even helping build reefs. Volunteer info https://restoreourshores.org/

