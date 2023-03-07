Clam Farming by Restore Our Shores Works to Clear the IRL

Conserve & Restore Native Ecosystems

Starting in 2010, Brevard Zoo began advocating and working to balance the Indian River Lagoon ecosystem. Staff and volunteers from the community are restoring populations of native, filter-feeding oysters to the lagoon, growing mangroves, plus restoring and building new reefs. We’ve set a solid foundation through collecting data and establishing best practices for ALL future projects needed to combat factors leading to the deterioration of lagoon health.

You can help-Volunteer information: https://restoreourshores.org/