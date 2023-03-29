Brevard Zoo's Legacy Campaign Moves ahead on the Aquarium Project

PROTECTING OUR NATURAL RESOURCES

TRANSFORMING OUR FUTURE

The East Coast Zoological Society is embarking on a historic campaign to build a world-class Aquarium and Conservation Center on Florida’s East Coast. This will serve as a regional conservation hub with an emphasis on restoring our coastal ecosystems, including the Indian River Lagoon, rehabilitating sea turtles and manatees and engaging children and families in conservation through fun, interactive, hands-on experiences further ensuring our quality of life continues for future generations.