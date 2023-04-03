Melbourne High School Band Hosts Trivia Night
Melbourne High School Music offers band, chorus, and orchestra. The band program has a rich history of excellence in performance dating back to 1926.
Trivia Night Fundraiser at 5pm on April 15th at the Iron Oak Post, benefiting the Mel Hi Bands.
Location: Iron Oak Post (Downtown Melbourne)
Adults only (no students) Tickets $15 https://gofan.co/app/events/936659?schoolId=FL88922
Event time: 5pm-10pm
Trivia from 6pm to 8pm
DJ from 8pm to 10pm
Silent Auction, Door Prizes, 50/50 Raffle
Food for order from Smash This (10% back to the band)
