Melbourne High School Band Hosts Trivia Night

Melbourne High School Music offers band, chorus, and orchestra. The band program has a rich history of excellence in performance dating back to 1926.

Trivia Night Fundraiser at 5pm on April 15th at the Iron Oak Post, benefiting the Mel Hi Bands.

Location: Iron Oak Post (Downtown Melbourne)

Adults only (no students) Tickets $15 https://gofan.co/app/events/936659?schoolId=FL88922

Event time: 5pm-10pm

Trivia from 6pm to 8pm

DJ from 8pm to 10pm

Silent Auction, Door Prizes, 50/50 Raffle

Food for order from Smash This (10% back to the band)

LOCATION

Iron Oak Post

2023 Melbourne Ct

Melbourne, FL 32901