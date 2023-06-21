Let's Play! Presented by Kiwanis Club of Melbourne and The Reusable Resources Adventure Center
1 of 2 — IMG_0036.jpg
Kitty Drew, Director of Reusable Resource Center, Dr. Walter Drew, Kiwanis Club of Melbourne and Reusable Resource Center, Cindy Forstall, Past President and current Treasurer of Kiwanis Club and a Trustee of the Kiwanis Foundation discussing Let's Play.
2 of 2 — Play Day!-1.png
Let's Play-June 24th 1-3 pm at Eau Gallie Library 1521 Pineapple Ave Melbourne FL
Interactive play, create, storytelling, journaling, drawing, parent - child bonding.
Free
More information: Walter Drew 321 223-0165