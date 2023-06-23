BCASCA Brevard Caribbean Association Hosts a Caribbean Celebration with 2 Events

Friday June 23rd

As a part of our Caribbean American Heritage Month celebrations BCASCA presents our 2nd Caribbean storytime on Friday, June 23rd at the Franklin T DeGroodt Library, 6475 Minton Rd. Palm Bay. This is a great opportunity for the little ones up to 12 years old to enjoy Caribbean stories, music, dance, snacks and crafts. 2:30-4:30pm. It will be FUN!!! FREE

Sunday June 25th

12:00 PM – 9:00 PM Fred Poppe Regional Park

Palm Bay, 1951 Malabar Rd, Palm Bay, FL 32907

Bring the entire family and come celebrate with us on Sunday, June 25th at the Fred Poppe Regional Park, Palm Bay Enjoy sounds of the Caribbean from Salsa to Kompa to Reggae! Kids zone, craft and food vendors! Wear your colors, bring your chairs and get ready to have fun!! It’s FREE!!