Space Coast Progressive Alliance present Being Black in Florida

Welcome to the Space Coast Progressive Alliance

The Space Coast Progressive Alliance advances progressive policies at the local, state and national level through education on critical issues, coordination of activities among local and state progressive organizations, and providing internet resources.

We are a grassroots organization of concerned citizens who strive for domestic and international policies beneficial to the well-being and self-determination of Americans and all peoples of the world, for protection of civil and personal liberties, and for progressive environmental, economic, labor, health care, social welfare, education, foreign, and defense policies.

More info scpaflorida.com