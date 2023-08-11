© 2023 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Coastal Connection

HALO No Kill Rescue Shelter

By Terri Wright
Published August 11, 2023 at 7:45 AM EDT
Allyson Bootes, Development Director at HALO talks about the shelter and opportunities for the community to help our furry friends.

H.A.L.O. No-Kill Rescue was created in 2006 with a mission to create a NO-KILL safe haven for abused and abandoned animals in Indian River County. We believe in a community where there are no more homeless pets and that together we can eliminate the killing of companion animals. For over a decade, H.A.L.O. has advocated for our community’s pets, paved the way for no-kill rescue, and reduced euthanasia by 92%!

What sets H.A.L.O. apart from other shelters is that we go to extraordinary measures to provide support for the at-risk pets in our community. We will NEVER euthanize based on age, space, medical needs, or behavioral issues. Our commitment to save lives does not carry a time limit or price tag and we aim to provide exemplary quality of care and meet combined behavioral and medical needs. Once an animal walks through our doors, we make a pledge to provide them with the physical, emotional, and medical care needed until a fur-ever home is found.

We depend on animals for everything including unconditional love and H.A.L.O. ensures they can depend on us in return.

Coastal Connection
Terri Wright
Terri Wright has held the position of General Manager at WFIT since 1998.
