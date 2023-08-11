HALO No Kill Rescue Shelter

H.A.L.O. No-Kill Rescue was created in 2006 with a mission to create a NO-KILL safe haven for abused and abandoned animals in Indian River County. We believe in a community where there are no more homeless pets and that together we can eliminate the killing of companion animals. For over a decade, H.A.L.O. has advocated for our community’s pets, paved the way for no-kill rescue, and reduced euthanasia by 92%!

What sets H.A.L.O. apart from other shelters is that we go to extraordinary measures to provide support for the at-risk pets in our community. We will NEVER euthanize based on age, space, medical needs, or behavioral issues. Our commitment to save lives does not carry a time limit or price tag and we aim to provide exemplary quality of care and meet combined behavioral and medical needs. Once an animal walks through our doors, we make a pledge to provide them with the physical, emotional, and medical care needed until a fur-ever home is found.

We depend on animals for everything including unconditional love and H.A.L.O. ensures they can depend on us in return.

