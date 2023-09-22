Rocky Water Brew Fest Eau Gallie Square October 21st

Experience the taste of Florida’s finest craft beer.

Rocky Water Brew Fest is presented to you by the Eau Gallie Rotary Club. Rocky Water is an event that will bring together some of the best breweries in Florida. Only the finest breweries will be invited to the Rocky Water Brew Fest. You can enjoy unlimited tastings with your ticket to the event. Find a new favorite brew this October.

The Rocky Water Brew Fest will take place in the heart of the Eau Gallie Arts District at the Eau Gallie Square, on October 21st, 2023. We apologize for any inconvenience, but children, strollers, or pets will not be allowed to enter the ticketed area of Rocky Water Brew Fest. No exceptions.