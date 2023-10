HALLOWEEN IN THE DISTRICT!

Join us for a fun-filled Halloween celebration in the Eau Gallie Arts District!

Enjoy trick or treating with participating merchants along Highland Avenue, a FREE drawing session at Derek Gores Gallery from 4:30-5:30pm, spooky history district tours and a family-friendly movie on the outdoor patio at New Visions Nursery!

Learn more at verdiecoschool.org/events!