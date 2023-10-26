Stop the Block-Rally and Concert-Egad Civic Center Sunday October 29th Noon-7 pm

Event by Awake Brevard Action Alliance, EC LEARN and 8 others

Eau Gallie Civic Center

“Stop the Block Party” will be a Halloween themed all-day indoor/outdoor music festival featuring a variety of popular local bands. There will be speakers you won’t want to miss, food trucks, beverages, art and informational vendors, and activities for adults and children.

It is scheduled to take place on Sunday October 29 between 12pm-8pm at the Eau Gallie Civic Center.

We are enthusiastic about collaborating with EC-LEARN (https://ec-learn.org,) an esteemed local nonprofit that has consistently demonstrated its commitment to fostering growth, unity, and positive change within our community.

This event will focus on critical topics that affect our community, including voter participation to ensure every voice is heard; advocating for clean water; educational censorship and funding challenges faced by our schools; preserving arts programs in the face of budget cuts; cost of living; our 1st and 2nd US Constitutional amendments rights; fascism; healthcare, including bodily autonomy; and equality and human rights for ALL.

As a non-partisan event fostering this environment of inclusivity and understanding, we believe we can contribute positively to the fabric of our community.

***If You Are Interested in Being A Vendor, Sponsor, Or Would Like To Donate A Gift For Our Raffle, Please Contact Us @: Awakebrevardaa@Gmail.Com Or By PM.***

-This is a free public event and will have security.

-Feel free to dress in costume... There will be a costume contest with a prize.

- Get ready for some amazing music, speakers, activities, vendors, decorations and street theater!

-Feel free to reach out to us with any questions you may have.

ARE YOU READY TO GET LOUD BREVARD?!?!?

BANDS:

Day Tripper

Smashing Pixies

Mangrove

Sike!

Honey Miller & the Galaxy Cats

Speed Spirits

Sounds of Nebula

& MORE!

SPEAKERS:

Anna Eskamani

Shauna Rae

Jaime and Dempsey Jara

Addisyn Mayer

David Weismann

David Kearns

Josephine Griffith

Kristi Von

Vance Aherns

Guerdy Remy

Ronda Wallace

Lola Smyth

Derek Gores

& MORE!