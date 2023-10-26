Stop the Block-Rally and Concert-Egad Civic Center Sunday October 29th Noon-7 pm
Event by Awake Brevard Action Alliance, EC LEARN and 8 others
Eau Gallie Civic Center
“Stop the Block Party” will be a Halloween themed all-day indoor/outdoor music festival featuring a variety of popular local bands. There will be speakers you won’t want to miss, food trucks, beverages, art and informational vendors, and activities for adults and children.
It is scheduled to take place on Sunday October 29 between 12pm-8pm at the Eau Gallie Civic Center.
We are enthusiastic about collaborating with EC-LEARN (https://ec-learn.org,) an esteemed local nonprofit that has consistently demonstrated its commitment to fostering growth, unity, and positive change within our community.
This event will focus on critical topics that affect our community, including voter participation to ensure every voice is heard; advocating for clean water; educational censorship and funding challenges faced by our schools; preserving arts programs in the face of budget cuts; cost of living; our 1st and 2nd US Constitutional amendments rights; fascism; healthcare, including bodily autonomy; and equality and human rights for ALL.
As a non-partisan event fostering this environment of inclusivity and understanding, we believe we can contribute positively to the fabric of our community.
-This is a free public event and will have security.
-Feel free to dress in costume... There will be a costume contest with a prize.
- Get ready for some amazing music, speakers, activities, vendors, decorations and street theater!
-Feel free to reach out to us with any questions you may have.
ARE YOU READY TO GET LOUD BREVARD?!?!?
BANDS:
Day Tripper
Smashing Pixies
Mangrove
Sike!
Honey Miller & the Galaxy Cats
Speed Spirits
Sounds of Nebula
& MORE!
SPEAKERS:
Anna Eskamani
Shauna Rae
Jaime and Dempsey Jara
Addisyn Mayer
David Weismann
David Kearns
Josephine Griffith
Kristi Von
Vance Aherns
Guerdy Remy
Ronda Wallace
Lola Smyth
Derek Gores
& MORE!