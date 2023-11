Join us in this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to build a world-class Aquarium and Conservation Center on Florida’s East Coast!Your participation can help bring to life the East Coast Zoological Society’s second campus.

Sitting on 14 acres of shoreline at Port Canaveral, the Aquarium will capture the beauty and benefits of natural Florida while serving as a regional conservation hub with an emphasis on restoring the Indian River Lagoon and our coastal estuary.

This space can be a new home for the important conservation, education and volunteer work that Brevard Zoo has been leading for years and provide the needed medical and research facilities for rehabilitating sea turtles and manatees.

It will help educate and empower half a million people a year on how to preserve our natural resources and inspire the next generation to become environmental stewards. We need your support.

SUPPORT OUR LEGACY

By giving to Our Legacy Campaign, you are helping to build the future Aquarium and Conservation Center, ensuring a brighter future for the Indian River Lagoon, our coastal estuaries, native wildlife and the health of our planet for the future. Thank you for making your tax-deductible gift today!

Donation link:

https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/WebLink.aspx?name=E12365&id=94

JAZZOO IS COMPLETELY SOLD OUT!

The wildest ALL-INCLUSIVE event of the year! Our annual music festival is back with music from all genres playing across multiple stages; food from dozens of restaurants, caterers and food trucks; full open bars; and game tent with DJ and dance floor.

Performers include New Orleans Cajun pop sensation Amanda Shaw, Brown Bag Brass Band, Carl Lewis with INTENSITY, Char Good, Wonderama, DJ Yves, D&D and other artists coming soon.

Added: Tickets are all-inclusive: ALL the music, ALL the beverages, ALL the food, all night long! Guests must be age 21+ with a valid ID. Jazzoo is a rain-or-shine event and tickets are non-refundable.

Use Jazzoomap.com the night of the event to find restaurant, band and bar locations throughout the park.