Verdi Eco School Receives Coveted YASS Prize

The YassPrize & STOPAward Initiative

The Yass Prize for Sustainable, Transformational, Outstanding and Permissionless education is a rapidly growing effort to find, reward, celebrate and expand best-in-class education organizations from every sector, in every state, and to create unprecedented partnerships that accelerate impact with the speed and urgency our students deserve.

In 2022, the Yass Prize organization awarded $20 million to winners, alumni and special state initiatives. The 2023 competition is now underway!

Verdi Eco School's Mission - EMPOWERING YOUNG PEOPLE TO BUILD HEALTHY COMMUNITIES

The place-based education philosophy envisions the immediate environment as the student's most important classroom. An education that is rooted in what is tangible and what is unique to our own community provides the foundation for all learning to come.

The Eau Gallie Arts District is our campus and our interdisciplinary program seeks to create an awareness of the ecosystem in which we live, learn and interact. We believe that immersion in outdoor environments offers the ideal setting for a child to develop freely and learn enthusiastically.

At the Verdi EcoSchool we aim to provide room for possibility rather than attempt to constrain children’s interests to fit within the boundaries of a certain curriculum.

Our goal is to facilitate the growth of innovative thinkers and responsible stewards of the earth who can create lasting contributions to the evolution of our society. We want our students to have respect for all cultures and environments and a deep desire to engage with their communities.

By emphasizing the development of self‐regulation, self‐direction, and self‐ reflection, we hope to provide our students with the educational foundation that will support them for the rest of their lives. We value the relationship between the school community and family and believe that one cannot exist without the other in creating a healthy educational framework.

At EcoSchool children spend a large amount of time outdoors: cultivating produce on their farm, visiting the Indian River Lagoon to collect samples and compile data and even just walking from one classroom to the next. This setting gives students the opportunity to use all of their senses to observe and engage with their place.

Students become citizen scientists and true observers of their community as they learn to use a variety of traditional and non-traditional methods to interact with their surroundings.

