Women's Center provides invaluable services to Brevard

Women's Center



Changing lives for the better, forever.

For over 47 years as a local non-profit organization in the Brevard County community, the Women's Center has been on a focused mission to help women, men & children who have faced trauma related to domestic violence & sexual assault.

Our mission is made possible through the support, kindness and continued charitable donations from others.Serving thousands of people annually, the Women's Center can be the first and last step in helping people transition from victims to survivors. Trauma informed, wraparound programs provide victims with the hope, tools & resources needed to build a healthy & successful future for themselves & their families.