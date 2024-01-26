SCPA FIRST THURSDAY EVENT: UN-AFFORDABLE HOUSING LEADS TO HOMELESS FAMILIES

ONE of the top issues impacting Floridians is affordable housing. In fact, Florida has become one of the least affordable places to live in the nation. Unable to keep up with the rising costs of housing, Florida’s working families, seniors, people with disabilities AND veterans – are bearing the brunt of this housing crisis.

56.7% of Florida’s homeowners and renters are cost-burdened, spending more than 30% of their annual gross income on housing. Far too many are being driven into homelessness.

The 2023 Point in Time Count, a yearly survey tracking homelessness compiled by the Brevard Homeless Coalition reveals a disturbing 15% surge in the number of unsheltered individuals, including a 117% rise in veterans and a 43% increase in females. More than half of the individuals experiencing chronic or long-term homelessness had a disability or disabling condition.

Brevard Public Schools is working to accurately count its homeless students, estimated at 1,370. This includes those ‘in transition’ per the district’s definition, encompassing couch surfing and staying with other families.

Let’s all work together to make housing affordable for all Floridians. Join us on Feb. 1st with special guest Amber Carroll, Executive Director Brevard Homeless Coalition. Let’s find solutions to homelessness caused by unaffordable housing.