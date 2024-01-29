Melbourne Civic Theater Offers Play Reads for a unique and intimate theater experience
PLAYREAD SERIES
LONG LOST
by DONALD MARGULIES
Saturday, February 3 at 2pm
Moderated by Terrence Girard and featuring the talents of Kevin McCaughin, Jamie Cook, Kari Ryan Allsmiller, and Connor De Roche.
LONG LOST is a funny, unsettling, ultimately moving play about the limits of compassion and filial obligation.
TICKETS ON SALE STARTING TUESDAY, JANUARY 23 AT NOON
TICKET PRICE $15.00 https://www.mymct.org/long-lost