Melbourne Civic Theater Offers Play Reads for a unique and intimate theater experience

PLAYREAD SERIES

LONG LOST

by DONALD MARGULIES

Saturday, February 3 at 2pm

Moderated by Terrence Girard and featuring the talents of Kevin McCaughin, Jamie Cook, Kari Ryan Allsmiller, and Connor De Roche.

LONG LOST is a funny, unsettling, ultimately moving play about the limits of compassion and filial obligation.

TICKETS ON SALE STARTING TUESDAY, JANUARY 23 AT NOON

TICKET PRICE $15.00 https://www.mymct.org/long-lost