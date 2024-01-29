© 2024 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Coastal Connection

Melbourne Civic Theater Offers Play Reads for a unique and intimate theater experience

By Terri Wright
Published January 29, 2024 at 7:45 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe

PLAYREAD SERIES

LONG LOST

by DONALD MARGULIES

Saturday, February 3 at 2pm

Moderated by Terrence Girard and featuring the talents of Kevin McCaughin, Jamie Cook, Kari Ryan Allsmiller, and Connor De Roche.

LONG LOST is a funny, unsettling, ultimately moving play about the limits of compassion and filial obligation.

TICKETS ON SALE STARTING TUESDAY, JANUARY 23 AT NOON

TICKET PRICE $15.00 https://www.mymct.org/long-lost

Coastal Connection
Stay Connected
Terri Wright
Terri Wright held the position of General Manager at WFIT from 1998-2023.
See stories by Terri Wright