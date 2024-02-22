Friendly Landscaping Seminar Takes Place March 23 at the Melbourne Auditorium

This year’s annual free Florida-Friendly Landscaping Seminar will be held on March 23, 2024, at the Melbourne Auditorium, 625 E. Hibiscus Boulevard, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., with check-in starting at 8:15 a.m.

Besides numerous vendors, there will be four engaging presentations:

9:15 – 10 a.m.: “IRL Update and Work of the Indian River Lagoon National Estuary Program (IRLNEP)” by Kathy Hill, IRLNEP

10 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.: “Love Your Soil, Love the IRL” by Sally Scalera, UF/IFAS Extension, Brevard County

11:15 – 12 p.m.: “What You Plant Matters” by Tim and Anna Harrison, Native Butterfly Flowers

12:15 p.m. – 1 p.m.: “Nurturing Your Native Landscapes: Tips and ‘Tricks’” by Skip Healy, Change of Greenery

After the speakers conclude, door prizes will be given out to winning ticket holders. All participants who complete the surveys will receive goodie bags that include hose nozzles, gardening gloves and native plant seeds.

Registration is not mandatory but is encouraged. To register, go https://2024FFLSeminar.eventbrite.com. You can also call 321-633-1702, press 0, to register.

This free seminar also includes free donuts, pastries, mini bagels, fruit and coffee. City Bistro will also be selling breakfast sandwiches, along with lunch sandwiches, salads, soups, snacks and drinks. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own reusable water bottles. To fill them, water in large jugs will be provided.

There will also be a free rain barrel workshop at 1:30 p.m. Registration is open to the first 30 and is available through EventBrite.

The event is planned and organized by the City of Melbourne, Brevard County Natural Resources Management, Brevard County Solid Waste, the University of Florida/IFAS Brevard Extension and the Indian River Lagoon National Estuary Program/Indian River Lagoon Council.