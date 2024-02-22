© 2024 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Coastal Connection

Melbourne Beach Hosts Nature Day at Ryckman Park Saturday February 24th, 2024

By Terri Wright
Published February 22, 2024 at 6:40 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe

The Town of Melbourne Beach hosts Nature Day at the community center at Ryckman Park, 509 Ocean Ave., on Saturday, Feb. 24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will feature environmental speakers and displays, a rain barrel workshop, native plant giveaway, kids' activities, food trucks and more. Free and open to the public.

Rain Barrel Workshop at Melbourne Beach's Nature Day
Free Rain barrel workshop. Learn how to install, use, and maintain a rain barrel. Register for a free rain barrel with workshop attendance. One registration per household. Register only for yourself. If full ask to be place on a waiting list.

You may also like the following events from Brevard County Natural Resources Management:

Also check out other Workshops in Melbourne Beach.

Coastal Connection
Stay Connected
Terri Wright
Terri Wright held the position of General Manager at WFIT from 1998-2023.
See stories by Terri Wright