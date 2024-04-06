Community Foundation For Brevard's 2024 Grant Cycle

The Community Foundation for Brevard offers an annual competitive grant opportunity to support social benefit corporations (aka nonprofit organizations) serving Brevard. Participating in the competitive grant program is one of the best ways to introduce your organization to our community of philanthropists.

We truly appreciate your time and effort, and look forward to learning more about your organization and the work you do to help our community thrive. The 2024 application period will run from April 30 – May 21, 2024.

Online Grant Portal

To begin, all grantseekers should create an organizational account with our Online Grant Portal. Before creating an account, please review the following: