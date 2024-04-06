Community Foundation For Brevard's 2024 Grant Cycle
The Community Foundation for Brevard offers an annual competitive grant opportunity to support social benefit corporations (aka nonprofit organizations) serving Brevard. Participating in the competitive grant program is one of the best ways to introduce your organization to our community of philanthropists.
We truly appreciate your time and effort, and look forward to learning more about your organization and the work you do to help our community thrive. The 2024 application period will run from April 30 – May 21, 2024.
Online Grant Portal
To begin, all grantseekers should create an organizational account with our Online Grant Portal. Before creating an account, please review the following:
- If your organization has been awarded a grant in the past 2 years, it is likely that an organizational account has already been created in the system. If you are not sure, please DO NOT create a new account because it won’t link to your organization’s application history. Please contact Donna Sewell at 321-752-5505 or donnas@cfbrevard.org for guidance.
- Our application system works with all major Internet browsers, though we recommend using Mozilla Firefox or Google Chrome.
- Grant writers that represent more than one organization will need a different email address specific to each organization. Please contact Donna Sewell at 321-752-5505 or donnas@cfbrevard.org to receive your username.
- Please add the following email address to your address book as a safe sender: administrator@grantinterface.com. This will help keep grant portal emails from landing in your junk folder.
- Preview the application questionshere. Once you have created an account and logged on to the portal, you can view the application from your applicant dashboard prior to the cycle opening.