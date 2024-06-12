Space Coast Pride Hosts 5K Rainbow Run
2024 Rainbow Run/Walk 5K
A fun and family-oriented 5K within a great and proud community. Engaging and promoting wellness and healthy lifestyles in the LGBTQIA++ community. Benefiting Space Coast Pride.
Over 600 runners participated in 2023
- Vendor spots available
- Join the Rainbow Celebration all morning, even if you aren’t participating
2024 5K Rainbow Run/WalkSaturday • June 15, 2024
Wickham Park
Race Starts 7:30am • Vendors 6:30am
Keep up-to-date on the latest information about the run.