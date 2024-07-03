© 2024 WFIT
Public Radio for the Space Coast
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Coastal Connection

The City of Cape Canaveral leads the field in innovative resiliency and sustainability. Part 4

Published July 3, 2024 at 8:45 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
1 of 2  — Screenshot 2024-06-22 171214.png
2 of 2  — Screenshot 2024-06-22 171306.png

For more information on specific topics, projects, and initiatives relating to sustainability and resiliency, go to www.cityofcapecanaveral.org. Be sure to explore the subpages linked in the upper left-hand corner of the webpage. One can also utilize the following downloadable project and initiative information packets.

CONTACT US

Zachary Eichholz z.eichholz@capecanaveral.gov

Coastal Connection
Stay Connected