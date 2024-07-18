Space Coast Crew Promotes Sportsmanship and Personal Growth for students

Space Coast Crew is a nonprofit rowing team open to all students in Brevard County. The team was established in 1996 to promote the sport of rowing among Brevard County students in grades 6th through 12th. The team rows on the Banana River and has a boathouse located at Oars and Paddles Park in Indian Harbour Beach. The team has a professional coaching staff, but they also rely heavily on parents, community volunteers and community donors to operate, manage and maintain their programs.

SCC MISSION STATEMENT

To promote a competitive rowing program that embodies sportsmanship and ethics through the principles of respect and responsibility, and to encourage personal growth through winning with grace and losing with dignity and composure. We teach responsibility, respect, and hard work through the sport of rowing. Our inclusive and challenging team philosophy means each of our young athletes are pushed to dream big, work hard and achieve high goals that will serve them into adulthood.