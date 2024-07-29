Brevard County Candidate Forum September 20, 2024

9 am-3 pm

Space Coast Health Foundation

1100 Rockledge Blvd

Sponsored by: Brevard Autism Coalition, Inc., SOAK Supporting Our ASD Kids, Inc - Autism Organization and Angels Bridging Gaps / ABGworks

Freewww.eventbrite.com/e/brevard-county-candidate-forum-tickets-943154700097

Brevard County families and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities will have the opportunity to engage with our local representatives, discussing the unique needs of our community concerning services and resources tailored to our population.

Stay tuned for further updates and specifics as the event approaches. For inquiries, reach out to ausomeannouncements@gmail.com.

This is a FREE event is organized in collaboration with the Brevard Autism Coalition, Angels Bridging Gaps, UCF - CARD, The Parker Foundation for Autism and Child Development, Down Syndrome Association of Brevard, and Supporting Our ASD Kids (S.O.A.K). If other organizations wish to participate in this initiative, kindly inform us.