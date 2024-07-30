Hobnob with the Candidates August 1, 2024

HYBRID EVENT

“Hobnob With The Candidates”

Up close and personal.

Hybrid Meeting – Zoom and Live

Location:

Unitarian Universalist Friendship Fellowship Center

3115 Friendship Place, Rockledge, Florida

Zoom Weblink:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84175950107

OR call in on your phone, enter the phone number, and then follow the prompts to enter the meeting ID

Meeting ID: 841 7595 0107

Phone: +1 929 205 6099

Watch on YOUTUBE after the event:

https://www.youtube.com/@SCPABrevard

“Hobnob With The Candidates”

The “Hobnob with the Candidates” event is a non-partisan program jointly hosted by the League of Women Voters, the Central Brevard Branch of the NAACP and The Space Coast Progressive Alliance.

This is an opportunity for candidates running for office in 2024, from various races across Brevard County and the Space Coast. Candidates will briefly share the stage and introduce themselves, connecting directly with the public in a neutral positive setting.