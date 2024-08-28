Brevard County's Advice for Storm Preparedness
The first step to understanding risk in our community is to learn about the potential hazards. This website is designed to provide you with an overview on:
- Preparing for any hazard
- Staying safe during an incident
- Recovering from an incident
- Increasing resiliency through preparedness
Our Pathways to Preparedness and All-Hazards Readiness Guide are companion documents to the website, and are available at our office if you would like copies for your community.
More information: Preparing for an Emergency in Brevard Step 1 - Know Your Risk (brevardfl.gov)