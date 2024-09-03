Space Coast Regional Friends Group of the Florida Master Naturalist Program Offers a Scholarship

Space Coast Regional Friends Group of the Florida Master Naturalist Program

About Us

We are a group of graduates of the Florida Master Naturalist Program working to promote conservation through education in our communities. We are looking for members from any Florida county who want to continue their environmental education activities and outreach with fellow Naturalists. Graduates of one FMNP course module are eligible to become members of the Space Coast Regional Friends Group.

Scholarship information available at spacecoastmasternaturalists@gmail.com

SCRC - Brevard County - University of Florida, Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences - UF/IFAS (ufl.edu)