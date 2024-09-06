Florida Wildlife Hospital Hosts Educational Programs Throughout the Community

FWH is dedicated to providing compassionate and expert care to sick, injured, and orphaned wildlife. Our advanced veterinary hospital has a full-time veterinarian, as well as many other experienced staff and volunteers who work tirelessly to treat a wide variety of species. Animals in need are rescued, rehabilitated, and released back into their natural habitats, ensuring they have a second chance at life.

We believe in the importance of education and community involvement. Through our outreach programs, we aim to inspire and educate the public about wildlife conservation and the critical role each of us plays in protecting our planet’s biodiversity. Join us in or mission to keep wildlife wild. Whether through helping an animal in need, donating, or simply spreading the word, your support makes a difference. Together, we can give wildlife a second chance.

