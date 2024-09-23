Women's Center Hosts "Elevate Her" Fundraiser October 12, 2024

Women's Center

October 12, 2024 Skydive Sebastian

Elevate HER (Healthy. Empowered. Resilient.) is the first of its kind skydiving fundraising event where community supporters raise funds to Elevate a woman out of the cycle of abuse in Brevard and skydive- facing their fears with the purpose of showing others they do not need to live in fear.

For more information: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/elevateher

For questions, involvement, or sponsorship opportunities contact: events@womenscenter.net

400 Airport Dr W, Sebastian, FL 32958-3926, United States

Ticketshost.nxt.blackbaud.com/registration-form