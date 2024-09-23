© 2024 WFIT
Coastal Connection

Women's Center Hosts "Elevate Her" Fundraiser October 12, 2024

By Terri Wright
Published September 23, 2024 at 7:45 AM EDT
Women's Center

October 12, 2024 Skydive Sebastian

Elevate HER (Healthy. Empowered. Resilient.) is the first of its kind skydiving fundraising event where community supporters raise funds to Elevate a woman out of the cycle of abuse in Brevard and skydive- facing their fears with the purpose of showing others they do not need to live in fear.
For more information: https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/elevateher

For questions, involvement, or sponsorship opportunities contact: events@womenscenter.net

400 Airport Dr W, Sebastian, FL 32958-3926, United States

Ticketshost.nxt.blackbaud.com/registration-form

Terri Wright
Terri Wright held the position of General Manager at WFIT from 1998-2023.
