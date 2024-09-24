Daily Bread Hosts World Dignity Day Breakfast October 17, 2024

Daily Bread ensures that no one in Brevard County faces hunger or homelessness alone. We have – for more than 30 years – empowered, supported, and assisted those confronting financial challenges in our community. Feeding the hungry and the homeless is an important part of what we do but is not all that we do. We help people to move forward in their lives. For people experiencing homelessness, that means helping them find their way home.

Our story began when Diane Hayward, a math and science teacher, and her husband Bob, a program director at Harris Corporation had a vision to ensure that none of their neighbors go hungry. That vision evolved into Daily Bread and we opened our dining facility on January 25, 1988. Located at 412 East New Haven Ave, in downtown Melbourne, in a small red and white house they had the goal of feeding up to 100 people a hot meal. Daily Bread’s first day’s menu: Chili, bread and coffee. Fourteen individuals were fed on the first day.

Today, Daily Bread is providing anywhere between 200 – 250 hungry and/or homeless neighbors a warm nutritious meal each day. In addition, we now offer a variety of services to include: healthcare, case management, employment, transitional, and social support services. Our programs and services do not enable…they empower. We empower individuals to move forward in their lives

MISSION

to ensure no one faces hunger or homelessness alone; to have a community that comes together to share a meal and other resources with our neighbors in need, helping each person move forward and find a home.

