Hey Blue and the Brevard Prevention Coalition present The Sixth Man Tournament October 12, 2024

The Sixth Man Tournament

Join us at Cocoa High School for the competition, food trucks, prizes and more on SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12, 2024 at 10AM.

Watch as local youth ballers team up with police officers from Satellite Beach Police Department Official, West Melbourne Police Department, Palm Bay Police Department, Cocoa Police Department, and Titusville Police Department Florida to SEE WHICH CITY HAS GOT THE BEST GAME.

This FREE event is part of the I Choose Me initiative and hosted by Brevard Prevention Coalition and Hey, Blue!

