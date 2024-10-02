Rocky Water Brewfest November 16, 2024 Benefits Eau Gallie Rotary

Rocky Water Brew Fest is presented to you by the Eau Gallie Rotary Club. Rocky Water is an event that will bring together some of the best breweries in Florida. Only the finest breweries will be invited to the Rocky Water Brew Fest. You can enjoy unlimited tastings with your ticket to the event. Find a new favorite brew this November.

The Rocky Water Brew Fest will take place in the heart of the Eau Gallie Arts District at the Eau Gallie Square, on November 16th, 2024. We apologize for any inconvenience, but children, strollers, or pets will not be allowed to enter the ticketed area of Rocky Water Brew Fest. No exceptions.

All Rocky Water Brew Fest proceeds will benefit the Eau Gallie Rotary Club. The Eau Gallie Rotary Club raised money throughout the year to benefit numerous local and International charities. To learn more about the Eau Gallie Rotary Club visit the About Us page of the Web site.